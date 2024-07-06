Tim Hardaway Jr. posts goodbye to Dallas: 'I am forever grateful'

Longtime Dallas Maverick Tim Hardaway Jr. said his goodbyes to the franchise after his trade to the Detroit Pistons became official on Saturday.

Hardaway came to Dallas as a part of the Kristaps Porziņģis trade in the 2018-2019 season.

The shooting guard posted on social media shortly after the trade became official thanking his teammates and the city.

"To Dallas, THANK YOU for helping me become not just a better ball player, but helping me mature even more as a person! The city and organization embraced my family and I with open arms and even though things didn’t end the way I wanted them too, I am forever grateful," he said in a post online.

Hardaway shined at times during his tenure in Dallas, but in the Mavs' most recent playoff run, he was mostly relegated to the bench.

The shooting guard was traded along with three second round picks for Quentin Grimes.

For Hardaway, he will return to Michigan, where he played in college.