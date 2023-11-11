Texas Tech upsets No. 19 Kansas 16-13 on a late game-winning field goal by Gino Garcia

article

Gino Garcia hit a game-winning 30-yard field goal with 3 seconds to play and Texas Tech upset No. 19 Kansas 16-13 on Saturday as the Jayhawks struggled after losing quarterback Jason Bean in the first half.

Tahj Brooks ran for 133 yards and a touchdown as the Red Raiders (5-5, 4-3 Big 12) came back after Kansas (7-3, 4-3) tied the game on a 22-yard field goal by Seth Keller with 26 seconds left in regulation.

Texas Tech opened as 10-0 lead in the first quarter as Brooks scored early in a 5-yard TD run. Garcia added a 32-yard field goal late in the quarter.

The Red Raiders extended their lead to 13-0 early in the third quarter on Garcia's second field goal before Kansas got back in the game on a Devin Neal 60-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

The Jayhawks marched 71 yards later in the fourth quarter and got within three points on a 24-yard field goal by Keller. He tied the game late but Texas Tech found a way to win as Behren Morton was 19 of 25 for 176 yards.

Bean went down with an injury in the second quarter and returned for just one drive the rest of the game. Cole Ballard finished up and was 9 of 20 for 124 yards and an interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: Their run game was too much for the Jayhawk defense to handle in the first half. The win leaves Texas Tech a win away from being bowl eligible.

Kansas: Without their quarterback, Kansas struggled to move the ball and had its Big 12 Conference hopes smashed.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Returns home to face UCF next Saturday.

Kansas: Plays host to Kansas State.