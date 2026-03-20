Texas Tech dominates Akron in NCAA Tournament first round matchup

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Amani Lyles #0 of the Akron Zips holds onto the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Benchmark International Arena on March 20, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Carlson) From: Getty Images

The Brief Texas Tech beat Akron during their first-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Texas Tech advances to face the winner of the Alabama/Hofstra game in a second round matchup. Akron ends its season with the NCAA Tournament loss.



Texas Tech advanced in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament with their win against Akron on Friday.

The Red Raiders walloped the Zips 91-71 during the first-round game in Tampa, Florida.

No. 5 Texas Tech held a five-point lead over No. 12 Akron by the end of the first half, and maintained a steady lead over Akron during the second half.

The Red Raiders held a scoring streak that lasted eight possessions in the second half.

The Red Raiders dominance was apparent in statistics, with a 61% rate of field goals and a 53% rate of three pointers. However, Akron dominated free-throws with an 83% rate.

It’s the second-straight year Texas Tech has made it to the second round of the tournament.

Key players for Texas Tech

Guard Jaylen Petty scored 24 points and hit five out of seven three-pointers.

Guard Christian Anderson scored 18 points and hit about half of his field goals.

Forward Donovan Atwell scored 15 points.

What it means

With the win, Texas Tech advances to face the winner of the Alabama/Hofstra game being played on Friday. Akron sees the season end.