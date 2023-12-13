Expand / Collapse search

Texas Rangers Dream Job: Team needs help showing off World Series trophy

Texas Rangers
Talkers: Rangers looking for a new ‘Trophy Transport Coordinator’

This morning we're talking about a new Texas Rangers job opening for a trophy transport coordinator. Plus, some Arizona senators made good on their World Series bet, and Doritos has teamed up with a liquor company to make alcohol that tastes and smells like nacho cheese-flavored chips.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers need some help moving around the hardware they recently added to their collection.

The team posted a job opening for a Trophy Transport Coordinator.

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 01: Adolis García #53 of the Texas Rangers celebrates in the clubhouse with the commissioner's trophy after Game 5 of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday, Nov

The 2023 World Series champs are looking for someone to oversee the transportation of the Commissioner’s Trophy, as well as other trophies and artifacts.

The right candidate will help the Rangers show off their achievements to fans in North Texas and beyond.

That person needs to be a meticulous planner willing to work flexible hours.

He or she must also be capable of handling all the logistics and security concerns associated with the team’s most valuable possession.

If you think you are that person, you can apply online at https://www.teamworkonline.com/baseball-jobs/texasbaseball/texas-rangers/trophy-transport-coordinator-2062098.