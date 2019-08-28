Texas Rangers to retire Michael Young's number Saturday

article

One of the greatest Texas Rangers of all time will have his number retired this weekend.

Michael Young holds team records including most hits, games played, and total bases. He played for the team from 2000 to 2012.

Young’s number 10 will be the fifth retired by the Rangers

He joins Nolan Ryan, Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, Adrian Beltre, and the late manager Johnny Oates.

“I'm just really grateful to the organization to honor me in this way. When I look at the names up there now, you know, there all slam dunk hall of famers. and for the organization to step out and honor me really does mean a lot,” Young said on FOX4’s Free4All.

Young was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2016.

His number 10 will be retired before Saturday night's game in Arlington against the Seattle Mariners.