Texas Rangers select Malcolm Moore as first-round draft pick

Fort Worth got in on the All-Star Weekend fun by hosting early rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft.

There were plenty of Texas Rangers on hand for the event at the Cowtown Coliseum inside the Stockyards.

As the defending World Champs, the Rangers had the final pick of the first round.

They chose catcher Malcolm Moore from Stanford University with the 30th overall pick.

He’s considered to be one of the best left-handed college hitters in the country.

"It’s an extreme honor to be drafted by such a great organization. I’m really looking forward to it and super happy how the day went," Moore said.

The Rangers also selected outfielder Dylan Dreiling from the University of Tennessee in the second round.

He was the most outstanding player in this year’s College World Series.

The MLB Draft continues on Monday and Tuesday with 22 total rounds.