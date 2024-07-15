Expand / Collapse search

Texas Rangers select Malcolm Moore as first-round draft pick

Published  July 15, 2024 10:45am CDT
Texas Rangers
FORT WORTH, TX - JULY 14: A general view of the stage is seen after Malcolm Moore was selected by the Texas Rangers in the first round during the 2024 MLB Draft presented by Nike at Cowtown Coliseum on Sunday, July 14, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Pho

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth got in on the All-Star Weekend fun by hosting early rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft.

There were plenty of Texas Rangers on hand for the event at the Cowtown Coliseum inside the Stockyards.

As the defending World Champs, the Rangers had the final pick of the first round.

MORE: MLB All-Star Week

They chose catcher Malcolm Moore from Stanford University with the 30th overall pick.

He’s considered to be one of the best left-handed college hitters in the country.

"It’s an extreme honor to be drafted by such a great organization. I’m really looking forward to it and super happy how the day went," Moore said.

The Rangers also selected outfielder Dylan Dreiling from the University of Tennessee in the second round.

He was the most outstanding player in this year’s College World Series.

The MLB Draft continues on Monday and Tuesday with 22 total rounds.