Texas Rangers score 10 runs in second inning, beat Oakland Athletics 15-8

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Semien had four hits and five RBIs, and the Texas Rangers scored 10 times in the second inning of a 15-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Jonah Heim added four hits and two RBIs as Texas extended its season-high win streak to four games, outscoring opponents 37-16 during that stretch.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers hits a single that scored a run against the Oakland Athletics in the second inning at Oakland Coliseum on May 7, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Expand

The Rangers sent 16 batters to the plate in the second in their biggest inning since May 23, 2015, when they also scored 10 in the third against the New York Yankees.

Texas’ 15 runs matched a season high, and its 19 hits set a new mark.

Kyle McCann and Seth Brown homered for Oakland, which lost its third straight game after winning six in a row.