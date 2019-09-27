Texas Rangers saying goodbye to Globe Life Park

article

The Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees in the final three games at Globe Life Park. It should be a special weekend filled with ballpark memories.

One special moment in 2010 was when former Ranger Alex Rodriquez struck out to give Texas its first American League pennant.

“The feature that I think I love the most that I will miss the most is that home run porch, the double deck (right) which was patterned after Tiger Stadium which happens to be my favorite ballpark of all time. And it's not so much now because there's so many runs hit and guys are so strong but when this ballpark opened in 1994 it was a big deal when someone hit a home run into the ball porch,” said longtime Rangers broadcaster Eric Nadel.

“It’s sad. So many of my best years of my big league career were spent as a Ranger,” said former Rangers outfielder David Murphy. “In a perfect world I would envision myself taking my kids there forever and just watching baseball games with them.”

The Rangers’ new covered and air-conditioned ballpark, Globe Life Field, is still under construction. It’s expected to be ready for baseball by March.