Texas Rangers GM Jon Daniels gives details on restarting the MLB season

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said the shortened, strict MLB season will revolve around minimizing risk, not eliminating risk.

Daniels spoke with reporters via Zoom on Wednesday.

He said Spring Training will begin early in July, with players spread out, likely over three different locations, the new Globe Life Field, Globe Life Park, and the RoughRiders stadium in Frisco.

There will be 60 players invited to camp.

The new MLB season getting underway means the Rangers will finally get the chance to use their new retractable roof baseball palace for something other than high school graduations.

They'll play 30 home games in the regular season, perhaps with fans in the stands. Current state regulations allow for 50 percent capacity.

The Rangers have said anybody who had a ticket to a game that was cancelled can get a refund or exchange it for another ticket. Those with ticket to Opening Day 2020 can use it for Opening Day 2021 or get a refund.

Season ticket holders get top priority for tickets this year if fans are allowed when the season starts in July.

Don't expect the players to high five each other, and reportedly, the players will be prohibited from spitting. There are health risks for the players, and Daniels understands those risks are real.

“I’m kinda of the mindset that it’s not so much if there will be a positive test, but when, and more importantly, how it will be handled,” Daniels said. “And have we put enough protocols in place, and safety measures in place, that one person getting sick doesn’t necessarily mean that it spreads significantly through the group. That’s where our focus is going to be, so it’s going to take a lot of diligence on our part. Constantly reminding each other to put you mask on, keep your distance from each other.”

The Rangers are expected to get their new schedule from Major League Baseball in the next two to three days.

Games will start July 23 or 24, and teams will play 60 games.

The Rangers will play against division rivals in the American League West and National League West only.

Players will report for pre-season workouts in one week.