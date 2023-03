Texas Rangers finalize roster, Opening Day lineup

The Texas Rangers finalized their Opening Day roster on Thursday ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Rangers also released their lineup, with plenty of lefties in the order to face Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola.

First pitch is at 3:05 p.m.

Opening Day Lineup

Marcus Semien - 2B Corey Seager - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Adolis García - CF Josh Jung - 3B Jonah Heim - C Robbie Grossman - RF Brad Miller - DH Josh Smith - LF

Starting Pitcher: Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers Opening Day Roster

Pitchers

Brock Burke (L)

Jacob deGrom

Dane Dunning

Nathan Eovaldi

Jon Gray

Andrew Heaney (L)

Taylor Hearn (L)

Jonathan Hernández

Ian Kennedy

José Leclerc

Martín Pérez (L)

Cole Ragans (L)

Will Smith (L)

Catchers

Mitch Garver

Jonah Heim

Infielders

Ezequiel Duran

Josh Jung

Nathaniel Lowe

Corey Seager

Marcus Semien

Josh Smith

Outfielders