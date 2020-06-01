Texas Rangers fans get first look at Globe Life Field as tours begin

article

The Texas Rangers surprised fans on Monday during the first tours of Globe Life Field.

Several groups were able to see players practicing, making them the first fans to see professional action inside the team's new home.

The hour-long tours that opened up Monday for the public brought takes fans to look at the highest points of the stadium to behind home plate.

“I had one lady crying as she came through when we were down behind home plate, yeah,” said tour guide Drew Williams. “The popularity of baseball, people can’t wait until it starts again and they were lined up at the door earlier this morning for that one reason, they want to get as close to the game as possible.”

The Rangers took several measures to try and keep the tours safe, including limiting capacity and handing out Globe Life Field-branded masks.

The team said $5 from every tour ticket purchase will go to COVID-19 relief involving the Texas Rangers Foundation.

The tours will take place daily in June and July.