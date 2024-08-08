Texas Rangers sign 17-year-old David Ortiz, Jr., son of 'Big Papi'
article
DALLAS - The Texas Rangers signed the son of a baseball legend.
MLB Hall of Fame slugger David Ortiz, also known as Big Papi, shared an Instagram video of his son signing a deal with the World Series champions.
David Ortiz, Jr. is 17 years old.
The $225,000 deal includes a scholarship and signing bonus, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Ortiz said his son is a criminal at the bat.
Featured
Ortiz Jr. now joins the sons of former Rangers Andrian Beltre and Vladimir Guerro as some of the team's top prospects.