Expand / Collapse search

Texas Rangers sign 17-year-old David Ortiz, Jr., son of 'Big Papi'

By
Published  August 8, 2024 6:57am CDT
Texas Rangers
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - The Texas Rangers signed the son of a baseball legend.

MLB Hall of Fame slugger David Ortiz, also known as Big Papi, shared an Instagram video of his son signing a deal with the World Series champions.

David Ortiz, Jr. is 17 years old.

The $225,000 deal includes a scholarship and signing bonus, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Ortiz said his son is a criminal at the bat.

Featured

Alvarez hits 117 mph homer, Astros beat Rangers 6-4 to take season series again
article

Alvarez hits 117 mph homer, Astros beat Rangers 6-4 to take season series again

The victory clinched the season series for the Astros for the eighth consecutive year in a decisive final regular-season meeting.

Ortiz Jr. now joins the sons of former Rangers Andrian Beltre and Vladimir Guerro as some of the team's top prospects.