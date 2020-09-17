Texas Rangers broadcaster, C.J. Nitkowski, tests positive for COVID-19

A television broadcaster for the Texas Rangers has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rangers got notification Thursday that C.J. Nitkowski tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nitkowski only had access to the broadcast level at Globe Life Field, according to the Rangers.

Due to his positive test, Fox Sports Southwest and the Rangers decided that all of the television broadcast crew that had access to the television booth the last “several days” will not work Thursday night’s game when the Rangers take on the Houston Astros.

The broadcast will be a simulcast with the radio broadcast, with Eric Nadel, Matt Hicks, and Jared Sandler on the call.