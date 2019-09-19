Texas Rangers announce food, drink plans for new Globe Life Field

With just months until the Texas Rangers open play at Globe Life Field, the team announced the future of food at the ballpark.

The company that has provided the hot dogs, beers, and more for the Globe Life Park since 1994 will continue to provide services at the new park.

The Rangers announced Thursday that they have agreed to a long-term extension with Delaware North for food service at concessions, suites, and catering at Globe Life Field.

An executive for the company is thrilled to continue work in Texas.

“We have a love for baseball, a love for ballparks, and a love for baseball fans,” Co-Ceo of Delaware North Jerry Jacobs Jr. said. ”It's multigenerational in our family. It's a great honor to continue as partners here in Texas.”

As far as concession options at the new park, there will be a “Throwing Smoke” location that will serve barbeque, “High Cheese” will have brick-oven pizzas, and “Barrel Up” will have alcohol options.

The Rangers also gave an update on construction for the new park.

With six months left, there's still an estimated 1 million man hours left before Globe Life Field is finished.

So far, workers have put in about 4 million hours.