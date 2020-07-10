Texas Rangers announce fans can be represented at games with ‘DoppelRanger’ program

article

With the possibility that the Texas Rangers will begin their season playing in an empty ballpark to start their season, they have started a new program that allows fans to be represented at the games with 2D cardboard images.

The DoppelRanger allows fans “to have their likenesses located in the lower seating bowl areas behind home plate and the dugouts.”

This will be for July games at Globe Life Field, and if fans are allowed to attend games later in the season, the DoppelRangers will be moved to other parts of the park.

They can be ordered online through Wednesday, July 15, and cost $50. All proceeds will go towards the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

The 2D cardboard images will be made from photographs submitted by fans.

Click here for more information on DoppelRangers.