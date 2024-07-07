Two Texas Rangers named to AL All-Star Team

Two Texas Rangers players will represent the team at the All-Star Game in Arlington later this month.

Second baseman Marcus Semien and closer Kirby Yates were named to the American League All-Star team on Sunday.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 06: Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on July 06, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

It is the fifth consecutive time that the Rangers will send multiple representatives to the Midsummer Classic.

Semien and Yates were both chosen via player voting.

Semien finished second in player voting for the AL behind All-Star starter Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros.

It is the Rangers' second baseman's third career All-Star appearance.

Semien has had a down year by his high standards, batting just .229 with a .295 on-base percentage.

He has also hit 12 home runs and tallied 47 RBI.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 05: Kirby Yates #39 of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on July 05, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

This is Yates' second All-Star selection, but he did not play in the 2019 game following his selection.

Yates finished third in player voting for AL relief pitchers.

He has gone 3-1 with 13 saves and a 0.86 ERA this year for the Rangers.

Yates is the first Rangers relief pitcher to make the All-Star team since Joe Nathan in 2013.

The All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

You can watch the game on FOX 4.