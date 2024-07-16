Texas Rangers stars rock the red carpet ahead of All-Star Game

The stars were out in Arlington on Tuesday afternoon for the All-Star Red Carpet Show ahead of tonight's game.

Players got a chance to show off their personalities and style as they walked the red carpet hours before the 2024 MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field.

"We just want to make sure the fans see a good show tonight. Obviously, my kids get to watch some great baseball and we are excited for everything," said Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien.

Semien and his teammates, shortstop Corey Seager and reliever Kirby Yates, are expected to play in Tuesday's night's exhibition.

On the red carpet, it was all about family and the fits.

"Just trying to be Hawaiian, having a lot of appeal. My man Tom at Gent’s Playbook pulled it off," said Yates when asked about his pregame look.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is the manager of the American League team in tonight's contest.

"Pretty cool to have them here, but to win a championship and have the All-Star game in your home ballpark is pretty special," said Bochy.

Colleyville Heritage High School grad Bobby Witt Jr. walked the red carpet after coming up just short of winning Monday night's Home Run Derby.

"It’s awesome hearing the fans. It’s fun, said the Kansas City Royals star.

Non-Rangers stars like the Yankees Aaron Judge and Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani also made a walk down the red carpet as fans cheered and got autographs.

"This is cool. I’m very excited. I can’t wait to get in there tonight and run through the gate," said Yates.

Semien said his wife dressed him, but he didn't want to blind fans with his World Series ring.

"I was thinking about it, but, you know, there will be other times," he said with a smile.

You can watch the All-Star Game tonight at 7 p.m. on FOX 4.