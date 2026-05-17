3 top Texas high school baseball teams forced out of playoffs over players' UIL eligibility

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The Brief Three Texas high school baseball programs, including defending 2A state champion Centerville and top-ranked 5A Grapevine, have withdrawn from the UIL playoffs. The self-reported eligibility violations forced the schools to forfeit games, shifting playoff matchups and stripping Poolville of its district title. The specific eligibility violations and the identities of the players involved have not been disclosed by the UIL or the school districts.



Three Texas high school baseball programs, including two defending state champions, have withdrawn from the UIL postseason after schools self-reported the participation of ineligible players during the 2025-26 season.

Why these schools were disqualified

What we know:

The University Interscholastic League confirmed to FOX Local that Centerville ISD and Poolville ISD each self-reported eligibility violations involving baseball players for Spring 2026.

Those cases follow the earlier removal of Grapevine High School, the state’s top-ranked Class 5A team, from the playoffs after Grapevine-Colleyville ISD reported an ineligible player had participated during the season.

Under the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules, the minimum penalty for using an ineligible player is forfeiture of all games in which the athlete participated.

Defending 2A State Champion Centerville HS withdraws

What we know:

UIL said Centerville ISD self-reported the participation of an ineligible player on May 13 during the 2025-26 baseball season.

"As a result, Centerville High School withdrew from the UIL state baseball playoffs," UIL said in a statement to FOX Local.

The Tigers entered the postseason as the defending UIL Class 2A Division I state champions. UIL confirmed Centerville’s area-round opponent, Shelbyville High School, advanced to the regional semifinal against Harleton High School after the withdrawal.

Centerville ISD previously conducted a multi-day investigation after receiving notice from UIL regarding allegations involving a player’s eligibility status.

The district worked with UIL officials, the District Executive Committee and other involved parties before determining whether a violation of the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules had occurred.

Poolville baseball forfeits district title ahead of postseason

(Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

UIL also confirmed Poolville ISD self-reported the participation of an ineligible player before district certification for the playoffs.

According to UIL, Poolville forfeited all district games, which disqualified the school from postseason competition.

Poolville had been slated to participate in the UIL Class 2A playoffs before the violation was reported.

The forfeitures also cost the Monarchs their District 13 championship.

Grapevine knocked out of UIL playoffs

Local perspective:

Grapevine High School’s removal from the playoffs drew statewide attention earlier this month after the Mustangs, who were ranked No. 1 in Texas Class 5A baseball, were forced to withdraw from the postseason.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD said it received notice from UIL on April 28 regarding allegations involving a player’s eligibility. The district initially upheld the player’s eligibility following an internal investigation.

However, district officials said new information provided by UIL the following day determined the athlete was ineligible under UIL Section 442, leading the district to self-report the violation.

Related article

UIL eligibility violations

What's next:

UIL did not disclose the identities of the players involved in the three cases or specify the underlying eligibility violations. The organization directed requests for correspondence and District Executive Committee findings to the University of Texas open records process.