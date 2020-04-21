Texas governor hints at NASCAR’s return to TMS ‘very soon’

article

NASCAR might start its season at Texas Motor Speedway “very soon.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott teased that an announcement is coming. The race would be televised but without fans in the stands, he said.

TMS President Eddie Gossage said he’s ready and has the okay from Denton County and the city of Fort Worth.

“Here in Texas, we are getting back to normal a little bit at a time,” Gossage said. “While sports is not particularly important, we are finding it is a great diversion from much more serious matters and that's why it's great news for the American society as a whole. So we got the green light and now we are working on the details.”

One-third of TMS employees are laid off.

It’s not clear if they will be needed if racing resumes but without fans.