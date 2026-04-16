Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans partner for first-ever Texas Girls' Flag Football State Championship

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The Brief The Cowboys and Texans are partnering to host the first-ever Girls Flag Football Texas State Championship at UNT’s DATCU Stadium on June 13–14. The event marks a major milestone for the sport's growth in Texas, where over 200 varsity-level club teams have already been established. The championship aims to boost visibility as the sport gains NCAA "Emerging Sport" status and prepares for its 2028 Olympic debut.



The two Texas professional football teams are making history by creating the first-ever Girls Flag Football Texas State Championship, and they’re bringing it to North Texas.

Girls' Flag Football State Championship Announced for North Texas

What we know:

In an effort to showcase the growing talent and commitment that the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texas have to their individual Girls Flag Football Leagues, they have announced the Girls Flag Football Texas State Championship on June 13 and June 14, at DATCU Stadium at the University of North Texas (UNT).

The event will bring together the top teams from both the Cowboys' and Texans' Girls Flag Football Leagues to compete for the inaugural state title. The state championship is part of an effort by both NFL teams in Texas to expand opportunities for young female athletes. By combining the girls flag football leagues of both professional football teams, the event will raise visibility for the players and inspire the next generation of football athletes.

Flag Football: A young girl in action, kneels and rests during the 2024 Flag Football Championships at Hall of Fame Village.Canton, OH 7/20/2024CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164542)

As girls' flag football continues to gain popularity nationwide and Flag Football is set to debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics, the Cowboys and Texans are positioning Texas student-athletes for future collegiate and national-team opportunities.

NFL rivalry turns partnership to grow high school sports

Big picture view:

In a news release from the Houston Texans, they detail that the NFL and its football partners have been working to increase the presence and popularity of high school girls flag football participation since 2016.

The Texans say more than 500,000 girls between the ages of 6–17 play flag football across the United States, and 17 state athletic associations sanction the sport for varsity play. The Cowboys and Texans have helped establish more than 200 scholastically-based varsity girl flag football teams across the state of Texas, as the two teams seek to expand more with UIL sanctioning.

The road to the 2028 Olympics, NCAA recognition

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 5: USA Women’s flag football quarterback Vanita Krouch looks to pass during halftime at Highmark Stadium on October 5, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

So far, in 2026, the NCAA has added women's flag football to the Emerging Sports for Women program across Divisions I, II and III, putting the sport on a pathway to NCAA championship status once the minimum sponsorship and contest criteria is met.

NCAA programs would join existing NAIA, NJCAA and HBCU teams, expanding scholarships, media visibility and elite opportunities for young women to use football as a pathway to education and success beyond high school.

Texans leaders on the future of the game

What they're saying:

Houston Texans Chief Community Officer and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair was quoted in the news release about the partnership, and the significance of the event.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Cowboys to host the first-ever girls flag state championship as we continue to work together to grow the game we love. When our high school girls take the field, it will be another shining example of the pathway we are building from youth participation to the pros in this sport. We know that football changes lives, and we are proud to inspire the next generation of female athletes and future leaders across the great state of Texas."

Cowboys leaders on the partnership

Football: NFC Playoffs: Closeup of Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones-Anderson with father and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (L) and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on field before game vs Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium.Arli Expand

The other side:

Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer and daughter of Jerry Jones, Charlotte Jones, was quoted in the news release talking about how the sport of football is bigger than any one team in the State of Texas.

"High school football is the heartbeat of Texas, and seeing more and more girls take the field through flag is a reminder that the game is bigger than any one team. Teaming up with the Texans for our state championship is about more than just crowning a winner, it's about opening doors, celebrating talent and growing football for a whole new generation of young women. The future of girls flag football is incredibly bright and we are proud to be a part of a journey that is only just beginning to show its power."

What's next:

The Girls Flag Football Texas State Championship is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.HoustonTexans.com/girlsflag and www.DallasCowboys.com/girlsflag.