TCU signs Sonny Dykes to contract extension

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The Brief TCU and head football coach Sonny Dykes have agreed to a contract extension, the school announced on Friday. Dykes has been TCU's head coach since 2022, compiling a 36-17 record in four seasons. In 2022, the Horned Frogs reached the CFP National Championship Game under Dykes' leadership.



TCU and Sonny Dykes agreed to a contract extension on Friday, keeping the football coach in Fort Worth for the foreseeable future.

Sonny Dykes contract extension

What they're saying:

"Competing for national and Big 12 championships requires the right leadership, and Sonny has proven he's that person," TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Buddie said. "His track record on the field, his standing in the community, and the decisions he's made to position this program to pursue those goals speak for themselves."

"I am appreciative and thankful to Mike Buddie, Chancellor Daniel Pullin, and our administration for their belief and support of our program," Dykes said. "The opportunity to pursue a national championship, the College Football Playoff, and Big 12 championships exists right here in Fort Worth, and my family and I, as well as our entire staff, are excited to continue that pursuit as Horned Frogs."

What we don't know:

Terms of Dykes' contract extension were not released.

FORT WORTH, TX - SEPTEMBER 20: TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes waits to run out onto the field before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Southern Methodist Mustangs on September 20, 2025 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Tex Expand

Dykes' success in Funkytown

By the numbers:

TCU notes that Dykes has led the Horned Frogs to 36 wins, the most wins of any Big 12 school since becoming the school's head coach in 2022.

In that span, TCU has recorded three nine-win or better seasons. In 2022, TCU won 13 games and advanced to the CFP National Championship Game for the first time in school history.

TCU's win over Michigan in the 2022 College Football Playoff remains the only CFP game won by a Big 12 team.