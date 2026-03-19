TCU pulls away from Ohio State late to advance in NCAA Tournament

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Xavier Edmonds #24 of the TCU Horned Frogs reacts after making a three point shot in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 19, 2026 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Jacob Kupferman) From: Getty Images

The Brief Texas Christian University faced Ohio State in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday. The Horn Frogs beat the Buckeyes 66-64 in Greenville, South Carolina. TCU’s season continues with the Horn Frogs facing the winner of the No. 1 seed Duke vs. No. 16 seed Siena.



TCU used a strong second half push to defeat Ohio State in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina with a score of 66-64.

TCU and Ohio State traded momentum throughout the first half, with neither team able to build more than a several-point lead.

In the second half, TCU was able to pull away from Ohio State by as much as nine points at times.

With the win, No. 9 TCU advances to play No. 1 Duke, which beat Siena on Thursday, in the second round (Round of 32). That game is set for Saturday, but the time is still being determined.