TCU gets No. 6 seed in West Region of NCAA basketball tournament

article

The TCU Horned Frogs were chosen as the No. 6 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament.

They will take on the winner of Arizona State and Nevada in the first round.

TCU’s first game will be in Denver on Friday.

MORE: TCU Horned Frogs Coverage

This is the second straight appearances in the tournament for TCU.

The Horned Frogs are 21-12 so far this season, and got to the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament, where they lost to the eventual champion Texas Longhorns.