TCU fined $50,000 after fans storm the field to celebrate Oklahoma’s defeat

TCU is facing a $50,000 fine after fans stormed the football field in Fort Worth Saturday.

The Horned Frogs beat the Oklahoma Sooners by 31 points.

The Big 12 Conference said TCU event management did not provide a safe environment for people who attended the game.

"Ensuring a safe environment for all players, coaches, officials and support staff is paramount," said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark. "Although well intended, the TCU event management policy did not provide for the protection of all game participants. There is no tolerance for any act that compromises safety, and it is the responsibility of home game management to deliver security measures so the visiting team and game officials can safely exit the field."

The Big 12 also issued a public reprimand.