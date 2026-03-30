TCU’s Final Four bid ends as South Carolina pulls away for 78-52 Elite Eight win

article

The Brief South Carolina advanced to the Final Four with a 78-52 win over TCU, fueled by a dominant 29-11 scoring run in the fourth quarter. The Gamecocks' depth proved decisive, led by Joyce Edwards’ double-double and an 18-point spark off the bench from freshman Agot Makeer. A heavyweight semifinal is set for Friday in Phoenix, where South Carolina will face undefeated UConn for a spot in the title game.



South Carolina’s Final Four dominance continued on Monday night, as the Gamecocks pulled away from TCU in the fourth quarter for a 78-52 win, ending the Horned Frogs’ bid to reach the national semifinals for the first time.

Gamecocks dominate fourth quarter

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Ta'niya Latson #00 of the South Carolina Gamecocks makes a move on Olivia Miles #5 of the TCU Horned Frogs during the first quarter in the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Cente Expand

What we know:

The Gamecocks, in a dominant final quarter, turned a competitive game into a rout, outscoring TCU 29-11 in the fourth quarter to secure a matchup with undefeated UConn in the national semifinals on Friday in Phoenix.

South Carolina, led by coach Dawn Staley, continued its March dominance with another balanced performance, controlling the glass and wearing down a TCU team making just its second straight Elite Eight appearance. TCU stayed within striking distance through three quarters, trailing just 49-41 entering the fourth behind senior guard Olivia Miles, who finished with 18 points and six assists.

But the Horned Frogs struggled to keep pace late as South Carolina’s depth and defense took over.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Olivia Miles #5 of the TCU Horned Frogs takes a shot over Maryam Dauda #30 of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second quarter in the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Cent Expand

Joyce Edwards leads the charge

Dig deeper:

South Carolina's Joyce Edwards shot 10 of 20 from the field and added 12 rebounds to lead the Gamecocks. Freshman guard Agot Makeer provided a spark off the bench with 18 points, while senior guard Raven Johnson had 10 points and six assists.

South Carolina dominated the boards with 52 rebounds and outscored TCU 46-28 in the paint while shooting 47% from the field.

TCU’s historic tournament run ends

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Marta Suarez #7 of the TCU Horned Frogs and Olivia Miles #5 of the TCU Horned Frogs share a hug during the first quarter of an Elite Eight round game of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Golden 1 C Expand

The other side:

TCU’s Marta Suarez scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds for TCU, which was led by a transfer-heavy roster under coach Mark Campbell. Suarez was emotional in the closing moments as the Horned Frogs’ tournament run came to an end.

Despite the loss, TCU continued its rapid rise, reaching the Elite Eight for the second consecutive year after rebuilding its roster through the transfer portal.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Kennedy Basham #0, Marta Suarez #7, Clara Bielefeld #16 and Clara Silva #17 of the TCU Horned Frogs acknowledges the crowd after a loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Women's Bas Expand

South Carolina vs. undefeated UConn in National Semifinals

What's next:

South Carolina, a perennial power under Staley, will now look to add another chapter to its championship pedigree as it chases a fourth national title.