TCU drops from NCAA tournament in loss to Duke

Image 1 of 5 ▼ GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 21: Brock Harding #2 of the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs shoots the ball against Cayden Boozer #2 of the Duke Blue Devils during the second half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 21, 2026 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Brief TCU was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament after a loss to Duke. The Horned Frogs kept it close early but fell behind in the second half. Duke advances to the Sweet 16 to face St. John’s or Kansas.



Texas Christian University is out of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament after their defeat by Duke on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs couldn't keep up with the Blue Devils in the second-round game in Greenville, South Carolina, losing with a final score of 58-81.

No. 9 TCU was barely behind, 34-38, to top-ranked Duke by the end of the first half, but never managed to close the gap during the second half.

The Blue Devils' dominance was apparent in statistics, with a 55% rate of field goals, a 33% rate of three-pointers and an 87% rate of free throws.

Key players for TCU

Forward Micah Robinson scored 18 points and had five rebounds.

Forward Xavier Edmonds scored 12 points and had two rebounds.

Guard Jayden Pierre scored four points and got six assists.

What it means

With the loss, TCU drops from the tournament, and Duke is set to face the winner of Sunday's game between St John's and Kansas in a third-round game Friday.