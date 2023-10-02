Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes watching tight Chiefs game sparks jokes on social media

article

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were seen sitting together in a suite high above MetLife Stadium as the pop star watched her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and Mahomes watched her husband play the New York Jets.

Mahomes was reportedly with Swift and her entourage on Saturday night ahead of the game. Swift was also seen with Blake Lively and Sophie Turner.

However, as all eyes turned to them at MetLife Stadium, they quickly found out it was not going to be a walk in the park for the Chiefs to beat the Jets. Kansas City got off to a hot start before Patrick Mahomes threw a couple of interceptions, and the Jets got back into the game.

From (L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Actor Ryan Reynolds talk prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The matchup turned into a nail-biter quickly, and with that, NFL fans noticed Swift and Brittany Mahomes interacting and made some jokes.

"’Why does your husband keep throwing to the other team and not Travis?’" Jeff Eisenband wrote in a post on X accompanying a picture of Swift and Mahomes.

"Taylor Swift looking at Brittany Mahomes after every interception," Josiah Johnson wrote.

"Brittany Mahomes watching Patrick throw an interception and embarrass her in front of Taylor Swift," At the Buzzer wrote .

Taylor Swift talks with Brittany Mahomes in the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"Brittany Mahomes to Taylor Swift: TIGHT ENDS DON’T ALWAYS GET THE BALL. THEY’RE ACTUALLY REALLY IMPORTANT FOR BLOCKING," another fan added.

Swift and Mahomes appeared to be enjoying each other’s company as the game got tighter. The Chiefs eventually won, 23-20.

