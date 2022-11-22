Frappart becomes 1st woman ref for men's World Cup match

article

Stephanie Frappart of France made soccer history Tuesday as the first woman to officiate a men’s World Cup match when she took the field as the fourth official in the game between Mexico and Poland.

Frappart, Japan’s Yamashita Yoshimi and Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga are the first women selected as referees for soccer's biggest tournament. They were among the 36 total referees for the tournament in Qatar.

Brazil’s Neuza Back, Mexico’s Karen Diaz Medina and American Kathryn Nesbitt are among 69 assistant referees at the World Cup.

Frappart has already worked men’s games in World Cup qualifying, and the Champions League. She also handled the 2019 Women’s World Cup final, and refereed this year’s men’s French Cup final.

RELATED: How does USA advance at World Cup? We track all Group B scenarios