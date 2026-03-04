Stars acquire Texas-born defenseman from Canucks for two draft picks

article

The Brief The Dallas Stars have acquired defenseman Tyler Myers from the Vancouver Canucks for two draft picks. Myers, 36, has recorded 8 points in 57 games for the Canucks this season. When he suits up for the Stars, he will be the first Texas-born player in franchise history to play in a regular season game.



Stars make trade with Canucks

What we know:

Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill announced Wednesday that the team has traded for defenseman Tyler Myers from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for two upcoming NHL draft picks.

The picks are a 2nd round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft and a 4th round selection in the 2029 NHL Draft. Additionally, the Canucks will pay half of Myers' contract for the duration of his deal, which lasts through 2027.

By the numbers:

Myers has recorded eight points in 57 games with the Canucks during the 2025-26 season. He ranked fourth in ice time per game with Vancouver, playing 20:13 minutes per game.

He has played in 17 NHL seasons for the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, and Vancouver Canucks. Myers has made seven appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, amassing 16 points in 61 postseason games.

Texas hockey

Dig deeper:

When Myers suits up for the Stars, he will be the first player born in the state of Texas to play in a regular season game for the state's lone hockey team. Myers, 36, was born in Houston.

Myers stands 6'8", earning nicknames like "Chaos Giraffe" and "Big Tex" over the course of his career.

What they're saying:

"Tyler is a veteran defenseman that will immediately add to our group," Nill said. "His ability to play on the right side will give us an added element of flexibility on the blueline. We would like to welcome Tyler and his family to Dallas."