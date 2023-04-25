Stars to face Wild without Pavelski in Game 5 at AAC

The Dallas Stars are poised to take the lead in their Stanley Cup playoff series against the Wild.

The team tied up the series Sunday with big goals from veteran Tyler Seguin and a near-perfect performance by goalie Jake Oettinger.

The Stars have been up and down in this opening series against Minnesota.

They’ve allowed power play goals by the Wild in all four games.

But they’ve also scored seven power play goals, including two on Sunday.

"If you look at this series, the Stars’ power play offensively has been the story for Dallas. As their main advantage, it’s the reason the series is tied 2-2 as far as they're concerned," said Bruce Levine, the Stars radio host on The Ticket.

The Stars will still be without veteran Joe Pavelski.

He is going through the league’s concussion protocol but did skate with the team during practice Monday.

"Every day getting a little bit better. Good sign. Good to see him. And yeah, so that’s obviously a great sign. He’s not available yet but the fact that he’s taking this step, this is the first time back with a group of guys on the ice, that’s important," said Head Coach Peter DeBoer.

It was Pavelski’s first time at practice with the team since the big hit that knocked him out during Game 1.