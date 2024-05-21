Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Stars to face Edmonton Oilers in Western Conference Final

Published  May 21, 2024 9:20am CDT
Dallas Stars
Bruce LeVine on Stars' Western Conference Finals run

The Ticket's Bruce LeVine talks puck with FOX 4's Mike Doocy. They talk about goalie Jake Oettinger's struggles at home and who Stars fans should be rooting for on Monday night.

DALLAS - The Dallas Stars now know which team they’ll face in the Western Conference Final. 

The Edmonton Oilers won a decisive Game 7 in their second-round playoff series on Monday night.

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 03: Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) catches the puck with his glove hand as Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) looks on during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers on April 3, 2024 at America

MORE: Dallas Stars News

The Oilers scored three goals in the second period in Vancouver, then held on to beat the Canucks 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Stars were back on the ice Monday for practice.

Matt Duchene got a sarcastic tapping of the sticks since he scored the series winner against Colorado early Sunday morning.

It’s the second straight trip to the conference final for the Stars, who lost last season to eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas.

Winning in Game 6 gave the Stars some much-needed downtime after playing 13 games in a little over three weeks.

Edmonton and Dallas will face off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final Thursday night at the American Airlines Center.

The Stars won two of their three matchups against the Oilers in the regular season.