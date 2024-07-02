Dallas Stars re-sign Matt Duchene, acquire Matt Dumba

article

The NHL free agency started this week and already the Dallas Stars are making big moves.

General Manager Jim Nill signed seven players to contracts on Monday. That includes re-signing forward Matt Duchene.

The Stars signed Duchene to a one-year, $3 million contract.

Duchene tallied 62 points in 80 regular season games last season.

He also helped the team to the Western Conference Final after a double overtime goal in Game 6 against the Avalanche.

The team also added a defenseman to their roster. The Stars inked Matt Dumba to a two-year, $7.5 million deal.

Dumba recorded 12 points in 76 regular season games with Arizona and Tampa Bay.

The 29-year-old has played 11 seasons in the NHL, spending 10 as a member of the Minnesota Wild.