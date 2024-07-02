Dallas Stars re-sign Matt Duchene, acquire Matt Dumba
DALLAS - The NHL free agency started this week and already the Dallas Stars are making big moves.
General Manager Jim Nill signed seven players to contracts on Monday. That includes re-signing forward Matt Duchene.
The Stars signed Duchene to a one-year, $3 million contract.
Duchene tallied 62 points in 80 regular season games last season.
He also helped the team to the Western Conference Final after a double overtime goal in Game 6 against the Avalanche.
The team also added a defenseman to their roster. The Stars inked Matt Dumba to a two-year, $7.5 million deal.
Dumba recorded 12 points in 76 regular season games with Arizona and Tampa Bay.
The 29-year-old has played 11 seasons in the NHL, spending 10 as a member of the Minnesota Wild.