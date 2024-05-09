Stars look to bounce back from crushing Game 1 loss

The Dallas Stars will try to shake off a rough Game 1 loss on Thursday.

The Stars blew a three-goal lead against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night and lost in overtime.

Dallas came back after losing Game 1 of their first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

But the players and coaches said they don’t want that to become a trend.

"We’ve been able to battle back but you’re kind of playing with fire when you put yourself in that position enough. We’re here again. We’re not going to dodge that. We’ve got to be better in Game 2," said Stars forward Joe Pavelski.

Face-off for Game 2 at the American Airlines Center is set for 8:30 p.m.