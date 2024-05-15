Stars hoping to clinch series with a Game 5 win in Dallas

The Dallas Stars can finish off their second-round playoff series Wednesday night on home ice.

The Stars have risen to the challenge against the Colorado Avalanche, heading into Game 5 with a two-game advantage.

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 13: Miro Heiskanen #4 of the Dallas Stars celebrates with teammates after his goal during the second period in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (P Expand

MORE: Dallas Stars News

Dallas has played some dominant defense against the Avalanche.

The Avs are a strong, high-scoring team. But they have been held to just five goals in the past three games, all of which were Stars victories.

Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger blocked 27 shots in Game 4 Monday night.

The offense looked pretty good too. Newly 21-year-old Wyatt Johnston scored the first two goals. His teammates followed with three more.

That 5-1 victory set the team up for a possible series-clinching win Wednesday night in front of a home crowd.

"Probably like when we left for Vegas, I don't think anyone thought we’d be coming back in this position. Just like in that. But you know, I think what you’ve learned about this group is don’t underestimate them," said head coach Pete Deboer.

Heading into Wednesday’s matchup, the Avs are dealing with big bench losses.

Their leading scorer Val Nichushkin is out for the rest of the playoffs and then some because of a failed drug test.

Meanwhile, the Stars’ Roope Hintz left Game 4 early on. Coach Deboer said he was getting tests done yesterday. But he said he’s confident other guys can and will step up if necessary.

The puck drops for Game 5 at the American Airlines Center at 7 p.m.