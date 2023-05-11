Expand / Collapse search

Stars and Kraken tied 2-2 going into Game 5

By
Published 
Dallas Stars
FOX 4
article

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 09: Roope Hintz #24 of the Dallas Stars looks to take the faceoff against the Seattle Kraken during the third period in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 09, 2023 i

Expand

DALLAS - The Dallas Stars can take control of their playoff series Thursday night with a win in Game 5 at the American Airlines Center.

The second-round playoff series against the Seattle Kraken has mirrored the Stars’ first-round matchup against the Minnesota Wild.

Related

Joe Pavelski scores 6th of series, Stars top Kraken 6-3
article

Joe Pavelski scores 6th of series, Stars top Kraken 6-3

After losing the last game in a blowout, the Dallas Stars got some revenge in their second-round playoff series against the Seattle Kraken.

MORE: Dallas Stars News

Both times, the Stars lost Games 1 and 3 but dominated Games 2 and 4.

A victory on home ice would put Dallas one win away from the Western Conference Finals.

"Yeah, big similarities. The first four games seem real similar. Um, let’s hope Games 5 and 6 are also similar. Those were our two best games of the first round. You know, I really felt like we found another level, got better as the series went on. I think that’s the goal here," said head coach Pete DeBoer.

Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer says team is "heartbroken" about Allen shooting

"When it happens in your backyard you realize the horror of it," DeBoer said. He called on leaders to come together to find a solution for gun violence.

Thursday night’s face-off is set for 8:30 p.m. at the AAC.