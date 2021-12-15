State-bound South Oak Cliff football stars sign with SMU, TCU, UNT

Signing day was extra special for some Dallas ISD student athletes.

Football players at South Oak Cliff High School will head to a state title game this weekend, but some of the team's key players were focused on college as they signed letters of intent on Wednesday.

Quarterback Kevin Henry-Jennings signed with SMU, RB Qualon Farrar with UNT and DB Kyron Chambers with TCU.

The crowd also heard words of encouragement from head football coach Jason Todd, plus SOC alumnus and former NFL wide receiver LaTarence Dunbar.

The SOC Golden Bears play Liberty Hill this Saturday at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium. For fans who are not able to make it to the stadium, the district is hosting a watch party at Ellis Davis Fieldhouse.

