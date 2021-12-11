South Oak Cliff football team makes it to state title game after beating Lubbock Cooper

article

South Oak Cliff High School’s football team will play for the Class 5A Division II state championship after defeating Lubbock Cooper Friday night in Abilene.

Randy Reece got the Golden Bears started with an 82-yard kick return, then Kevin Henry-Jennings connected with Kylin Mathis on a 78-yard touchdown play.

South Oak Cliff rolled over Lubbock Cooper 44-10.

They will be the first Dallas ISD school to reach the state finals since Lincoln did it in 2004. The Golden Bears are trying to become the first DISD team to win a state title in decades.

RELATED: South Oak Cliff hoping to win Dallas ISD's first state title in 60 years

A few fans even stayed up late to welcome the players back home after the victory.

The football team arrived back at the high school just after 2a.m. Saturday.

Advertisement

The team’s next game will be closer to home, as they will play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington against Liberty Hill.