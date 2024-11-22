Expand / Collapse search

SMU extends head football coach Rhett Lashlee

By
Published  November 22, 2024 12:07pm CST
SMU Mustangs
FOX 4

Legend lives on: SMU Football star makes history

Isaiah Nwokobia is being recognized for his loyalty to teammates, family, and SMU as he now holds SMU's highest honor - the #23 jersey. '#23' has been worn once in history by Jerry LeVias, the first African American football player in SMU history. Jeff Kolb has the story:

DALLAS - Southern Methodist University announced it is extending head football coach Rhett Lashlee.

Lashlee has led the resurgent Mustangs to a 9-1 record.

The team is ranked 13th in the country and undefeated in conference play in its first season in the ACC.

Lashlee is currently in his third season as SMU's head coach.

DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 02: Head coach Rhett Lashlee of the Southern Methodist Mustangs runs onto the field ahead of his team before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by

Expand

Last season, he led SMU to its first conference title since 1984.

"Lauren, Hudson, Thomas, Rowyn, Scarlet and I are all so excited to be Mustangs," said Lashlee in a statement. "We look forward to building upon our success and making our mark on college football's national stage."

Prior to taking the head coaching job at SMU, Lashlee was the offensive coordinator at the University of Miami.

The terms of the contract extension were not disclosed.

SMU plays Virginia (5-5) on Saturday.

The Source

  • Information in this article comes from Southern Methodist University.