SMU extends head football coach Rhett Lashlee

Southern Methodist University announced it is extending head football coach Rhett Lashlee.

Lashlee has led the resurgent Mustangs to a 9-1 record.

The team is ranked 13th in the country and undefeated in conference play in its first season in the ACC.

Lashlee is currently in his third season as SMU's head coach.

Last season, he led SMU to its first conference title since 1984.

"Lauren, Hudson, Thomas, Rowyn, Scarlet and I are all so excited to be Mustangs," said Lashlee in a statement. "We look forward to building upon our success and making our mark on college football's national stage."

Prior to taking the head coaching job at SMU, Lashlee was the offensive coordinator at the University of Miami.

The terms of the contract extension were not disclosed.

SMU plays Virginia (5-5) on Saturday.