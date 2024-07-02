SMU celebrates joining Atlantic Coast Conference

article

SMU had a day of celebration Monday to mark the school’s entrance into the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The festivities started with the SMU mascot, Peruna, and all the ACC mascots visiting Globe Life Field to see the World Series trophy.

Later, there was a big party for SMU supporters with several dignitaries from the ACC on hand.

And there were several messages from sports stars and alumni cheering the move.

"We’re joining the ACC. That means highly ranked opponents, nationally televised games and a whole new energy on campus. Congratulations on joining the ACC," said Clark Hunt, from the SMU Class of 1987.

"2024 is going to be a fantastic season. You guys are rolling, doing a lot of positive things," added former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.

The Mustangs join Pacific Coast universities Cal-Berkley and Stanford as full ACC members.