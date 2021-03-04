Skydiving team celebrates new women’s pro volleyball team in North Texas

article

A team of all-female skydivers celebrated a new sports team that is coming to North Texas.

The Highlight Pro Skydiving Team parachuted down into the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

They are promoting the start of a women’s professional volleyball team.

The league will bring some of the world’s best players to the Fair Park Coliseum.

"It just excites me deeply to know that young girls are getting to see that they can go in the direction of sports, that they can go in the direction of the things that they like to do and take it to a high level," said Melanie Curtis, the co-captain of Highlight Pro Skydiving.

The skydivers said the timing is perfect because it is Women’s History Month.