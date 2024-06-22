Dallas native Sha'Carri Richardson is headed to the Olympics

article

Dallas-born sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will make the trip to Paris to compete in this summer's Olympics.

Richardson ran a 10.71 in the 100-meter finals at the US trials in Oregon.

Her time was the fastest 100m by a woman in the world this year.

Richardson broke down in tears shortly after crossing the finish line.

It will be the 24-year-old Richardson's first trip to the Olympics.

Three years ago, she won the trials, only to be kept off the team after testing positive for marijuana.

Richardson won a gold medal at last year's world championships and is the threat to win the gold in the Olympics.

Richardson ran track at David W. Carter High School, where she was an eight-time state champion, but she attended Kathleen Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy.

John Kincade Stadium officially named its track after the world champion sprinter last November.