Sha'Carri Richardson, Dirk Nowitzki take 'most Dallas pic ever' in Paris

Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson and Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki brought some big Dallas energy to Paris on Saturday.

Both Richardson and Nowitzki were in the building for the men's basketball finals between the US and France.

Richardson, a Dallas native, and the big German posed for a picture while courtside.

(Instagram/itsshacarri)

Both shared the photo on their Instagram stories.

"Meeting Mr. Dirk as a South Dallas girl made my life," Richardson wrote on the photo. "The most DALLAS PIC EVER!!!!"

Richardson won a silver medal in the 100m and a gold in the 4x100m relay.

Richardson ran track at David W. Carter High School, where she was an eight-time state champion, but she attended Kathleen Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy.