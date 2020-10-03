Santos scores in 62nd, helps Columbus tie FC Dallas 2-2

Pedro Santos had a goal and an assist for Columbus as the Crew tied FC Dallas 2-2 Saturday night and moved into a tie for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Santos scored in the 62nd minute to forge the tie. Columbus (9-2-4) is tied for first in the conference with Toronto, which defeated Philadelphia on Saturday.

Youness Mokhtar tied the match at 1 two minutes into the second half off an assist from Santos. In the 62nd, Emmanuel Boateng crossed to Gyasi Zardes in front of the goal. But the ball deflected off Zardes' foot to Santos, who scored from close range.

Michael Barrios scored on a header in the 35th minute for Dallas (5-3-6), which has played consecutive draws. Reto Ziegler scored off a penalty-kick in the 53rd minute.