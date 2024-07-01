Expand / Collapse search

Reports: Derrick Jones Jr. signs with L.A. Clippers

Published  July 1, 2024 7:30am CDT
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Derrick Jones Jr. #55 of the Dallas Mavericks after a three point basket against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly saying goodbye to one of their starters.

Reports say Derrick Jones Jr. is signing a three-year contract with the L.A. Clippers worth $30 million.

Jones averaged nearly 9 points per game last season as a decent three-point shooter and defensive specialist.

The Mavs had hoped to re-sign him.

Instead, the team pivoted to forward Naji Marshall, who is reportedly signing a three-year deal worth $27 million.

Marshall comes to Dallas from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Dallas also reportedly hopes to acquire guard Klay Thompson, who has won four championships with Golden State.

Thompson is one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history.