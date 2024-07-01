Reports: Derrick Jones Jr. signs with L.A. Clippers

article

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly saying goodbye to one of their starters.

Reports say Derrick Jones Jr. is signing a three-year contract with the L.A. Clippers worth $30 million.

Jones averaged nearly 9 points per game last season as a decent three-point shooter and defensive specialist.

The Mavs had hoped to re-sign him.

Instead, the team pivoted to forward Naji Marshall, who is reportedly signing a three-year deal worth $27 million.

Marshall comes to Dallas from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Dallas also reportedly hopes to acquire guard Klay Thompson, who has won four championships with Golden State.

Thompson is one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history.