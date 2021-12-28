Report: Jaguars ask to meet with Dan Quinn, Kellen Moore about head coaching job

article

For Jerry Jones, the good news right now is that his football team is winning football games and has been mentioned as a Super Bowl contender.

The bad news… that means that some good Cowboys coaches might get opportunities elsewhere.

On his radio show Tuesday morning, Jones laughed at the idea of quarterback Dak Prescott being in a slump.

The Cowboys are 11-4 heading into the game against Arizona on Sunday. They are NFC East champs and are assured at least one home playoff game.

But all that success means other teams are looking at the Cowboys’ talented assistant coaches.

Tuesday was the first day teams could interview coaches on other teams’ staffs for head coaching jobs.

According to reports, the Jaguars have already asked to speak to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Jones knows how that works and claims he’s not bothered by it.

"I would want them to go ahead and have any visits they might want and leave it at that. I would be confident and have experienced it many, many times. I’m confident that their mind is on our team and the opportunity we’ve got," he said.

The Cowboys play the Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on FOX 4.

