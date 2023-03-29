Report: Dirk Nowitzki to be elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

article

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is reportedly days away from receiving one of basketball’s greatest honors.

ESPN reported Nowitzki will be part of this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame class.

The official announcement will be made Saturday at the Final Four in Houston.

Nowitzki was widely expected to be chosen in his first year of eligibility.

He is sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The 14-time All-Star played his entire 21-year career in Dallas and led the Mavs to their only championship back in 2011.

Other members of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class reportedly include Miami Heat icon Dwayne Wade, San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, and former Lakers great Pau Gasol.

WNBA star and current Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon is also on the list.

They’ll be enshrined on Aug. 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts.