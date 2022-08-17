Report: Cowboys to return to Oxnard for training camp through 2025

article

The Dallas Cowboys ended their annual training camp in California but will head back next year.

According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, the team inked a deal with the city of Oxnard to host training camp there for another three years.

Players like the break from the Texas heat and the chance to set distractions aside and concentrate on the business of football.

"I love coming out here. I really do. I think it’s a great way to start the season off – kind of a getaway from all the distractions back in Dallas. And you kinda get to work for a month and then when you get back it’s kinda like it’s go time. Season’s right around the corner. So, I’m very happy about that," said Cowboys guard Zack Martin.

The Cowboys left Oxnard and took a train south to Los Angeles for a couple of practices with the Chargers.

They play a preseason game there on Saturday.