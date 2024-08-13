Refsnyder hits game-winning single as Red Sox beat Rangers 5-4 in 10 innings

article

Rob Refsnyder hit a game-winning single with two outs in the 10th inning after pinch-hitter Enmanuel Valdez’s leadoff double tied the score, lifting the Boston Red Sox over the fading Texas Rangers 5-4 to snap a four-game losing streak Monday night.

The Red Sox were coming off a three-game sweep by Houston last weekend, when they were outscored 23-10.

Corey Seager had a tying two-run homer for defending World Series champion Texas (55-64), which lost for the ninth time in 12 games to fall a season-low nine games under .500.

Before the game, Boston suspended outfielder Jarren Duran for two games without pay after he shouted a homophobic slur at a fan behind home plate who heckled him during the loss to Houston on Sunday.

With automatic runner Romy Gonzalez on second, Valdez hit a drive to the edge of the triangle in right-center off Gerson Garabito (0-1) that just got past Leody Taveras and bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double.

Nick Sogard blooped a single to center and pinch-hiter Mickey Gasper drew a one-out walk in his major league debut against Walter Pennington to load the bases. Following a force at home on Masataka Yoshida’s grounder, Refsnyder hit a 2-0 pitch to win it.

"Gave up the double, now you’ve got your work cut out," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "We got two outs there, had a chance to get out of it."

Texas closer Kirby Yates had struck out Refsnyder with the bases loaded to end the eighth.

"It was a bummer in the eighth — I was facing Kirby and didn't come through," Refsnyder said. "It was nice to get another opportunity right there. I was pretty disappointed I didn't come through there for the team."

Josh Winckowski (3-1) worked a hitless inning for the win.

Valdez was asked if he thought his drive might be caught.

"Yeah maybe, because it was a high flyball, but luckily enough the ball bounced and we were able to tie the game," he said through a translator.

Josh Smith’s grounder to shortstop drove in automatic runner Marcus Semien from third in the top of the 10th.

Rangers reliever Andrew Chafin walked in two runs to give Boston a 3-1 edge before Seager hooked Bailey Horn’s first-pitch sweeper into the seats in right field in the seventh.

With the score tied at 1 in the fifth, Chafin replaced starter Tyler Mahle with a runner on second and two outs. Chafin fell behind Rafael Devers 3-0 before Bochy elected to intentionally walk him.

Chafin threw a wild pitch, advancing both runners, before Connor Wong was intentionally walked to load the bases. Chafin then walked Gonzalez and Danny Jansen, forcing home two runs.

After coming off the paternity list before the game, Boston starter Brayan Bello gave up a run and four hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Red Sox shortstop David Hamilton stole his 30th base, joining Jacoby Ellsbury in 2008 and Amby McConnell in 1908 as the only rookies in club history to reach that mark.

Mahle was charged with two runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

"I felt fine," he said after throwing a season-high 92 pitches. "I felt like I could have kept throwing. Obviously, I shouldn't have."

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom threw two simulated innings against teammates Travis Jankowski and Ezequiel Duran before the game. It was deGrom's second live session since having elbow surgery last June. The right-hander is expected to have one more, and after that the club will determine when he goes on a rehab assignment.

Red Sox: SS Trevor Story took live batting practice on the field for the first time as he works back from April shoulder surgery much quicker than expected. He’s been taking grounders for a while and hitting seems to be the last step before he goes on a rehab assignment. He was originally thought to be out for the season after surgery. … Devers was back in the lineup after having Sunday off. … LHP James Paxton was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right calf.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP José Ureña (3-7, 3.74 ERA) faces Red Sox RHP Kutter Crawford (7-9, 4.11) in the middle game of the series Tuesday.