Rangers take on Royals Friday in spring opener

The Texas Rangers are set to play their first spring training baseball game of 2020.

The team will take on the Kansas City Royals Friday afternoon in Surprise, Arizona, which is north of Phoenix.

Manager Chris Woodward said for now he just wants to see his Rangers have fun playing baseball.

“I know there's going to be some ups and downs in execution. That's spring training. That's what we're here for. I don't want them to stress out about that. When they're working on things I want them... the one thing I do want to see though is our attitude and our intent on every pitch. That's what we can control regardless of the outcome and our guys, I feel like that is our strength. But I want to take it to another level where we literally don't give in on any pitch and if that's who we represent at the end of the year, we're going to be really good,” Woodward said.

The Rangers also play spring games this weekend against Milwaukee and Seattle.