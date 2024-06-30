Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford hits for the cycle

article

Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford hit for the cycle in exciting fashion against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night.

The 22-year-old Langford tripled in the fourth, doubled in the fifth and singled in the sixth before driving a three-run homer out to left field.

Langford is the first player to hit for the cycle in the major leagues in 2024, and the first to do so for the Rangers since Carlos Gomez in 2017.

He also became just the second rookie in franchise history to complete the feat.

In his rookie season, Oddibe McDowell also hit for the cycle against Cleveland on July 23, 1985.

Elias Sports says Langford is also the first rookie in MLB history to have a cycle, grand slam and inside-the-park home run in a season.

It was the first career four-hit game for the 22-year-old Langford, who was drafted last year by the Rangers with the No. 4 overall pick and made a swift rise to the majors to make Texas’ opening-day roster this season.

The Rangers beat the Orioles 11-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.